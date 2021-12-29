Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Flu is making a comeback with rising hospitalizations and two child deaths reported after last year’s figures were lowest on record because of Covid-19 measures
    Flu is making a comeback in the US after the lowest year on record in 2020, with hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported so far this winter, Your Content has learned.

    School closures, social distancing and masks lowered flu levels in 2020.

    But hospitalizations from influenza are rising this year as life returns to normal.

    Health chiefs are urging people to get flu shots as well as their Covid boosters,’according to NBC5.

