Fox News star Lisa Marie Boothe was in talks to replace Meghan McCain on The View but refused to get COVID vaccination

Fox News star Lisa Marie Boothe was in talks to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative pundit on The View but refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine, Your Content has learned.

Boothe, 36, was interviewed by ABC News executives earlier this year.

But she made clear that she wouldn’t take any jabs required by broadcaster.

ABC parent company, Disney, requires Covid vaccines for all employees.

Fox only requires jabs for NYC employees. Boothe is based in Miami,’according to Yahoo News.

