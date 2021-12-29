Fox News star Lisa Marie Boothe was in talks to replace Meghan McCain on The View but refused to get COVID vaccination

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Fox News star Lisa Marie Boothe was in talks to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative pundit on The View but refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine, Your Content has learned.

    Boothe, 36, was interviewed by ABC News executives earlier this year.

    But she made clear that she wouldn’t take any jabs required by broadcaster.

    ABC parent company, Disney, requires Covid vaccines for all employees.

    Fox only requires jabs for NYC employees. Boothe is based in Miami,’according to Yahoo News.

