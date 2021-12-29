Ghislaine Maxwell judge warns jurors may have to work through New Year’s weekend as the threat of Omicron threatens to scupper Epstein friend’s sex trafficking case

The six men and six women charged with deciding whether Ghislaine Maxwell should be convicted of sex trafficking are facing the possibility of spending the New Year in their jury room as their deliberations continue at a snail’s pace, Your Content has learned.

The jury of six men and six women in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial may have to sit over the holiday weekend unless they can reach a decision before then.

They returned to the courthouse in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning to see if the sixth day would end the long wait for a decision.

On Tuesday, the fifth day of deliberations, the judge sounded a warning about coronavirus.

She said that the rising number of Omicron cases was ‘putting at risk our ability to complete this trial’

In a note sent at the end of the day the jury said: ‘Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress’

Jurors broke for the Christmas holiday without reaching a verdict last Wednesday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

