Girl, 6, killed, in Florida hit and run crash that also left another child dead and injured four others as driver is arrested

A South Florida man driving with a suspended license was arrested Tuesday for a hit and run that killed two children and injured four other kids, Your Content has learned.

Police have arrested Sean Charles Greer, 27, accused of fatally running over a group of children Monday, killing two and injuring four, all ten or younger.

Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming,6, were killed in the hit and run at 2417 NW Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Andrea’s sister, 9 year old Draya Fleming, and her 2 year old brother, Audre Fleming, were injured in the crash.

Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord at the time of the crash.

He allegedly swerved around a turning Broward County Transit bus, rode up on the curve and plowed through the children.

He allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m. Monday,’according to CNN.

