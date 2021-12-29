Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
More

    Girl, 6, killed, in Florida hit and run crash that also left another child dead and injured four others as driver is arrested
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A South Florida man driving with a suspended license was arrested Tuesday for a hit and run that killed two children and injured four other kids, Your Content has learned.

    Police have arrested Sean Charles Greer, 27, accused of fatally running over a group of children Monday, killing two and injuring four, all ten or younger.

    - Advertisement -

    Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming,6, were killed in the hit and run at 2417 NW Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

    Andrea’s sister, 9 year old Draya Fleming, and her 2 year old brother, Audre Fleming, were injured in the crash.

    Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord at the time of the crash.

    He allegedly swerved around a turning Broward County Transit bus, rode up on the curve and plowed through the children.

    - Advertisement -

    He allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m. Monday,’according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.