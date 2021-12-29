‘I wouldn’t have been president without him Obama leads Biden and Clinton in paying tribute to former Democratic Senate Majority leader Harry Reid following his death aged 82 after four year battle with pancreatic cancer

Longtime Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82 after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer, Your Content has learned.

Harry Reid died Tuesday at age 82 following a four year battle with pancreatic cancer after representing Nevada in Washington, D.C. for 36 years.

‘I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband,’ Reid’s widow Landra Gould Reid wrote.

‘He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years’

Reid served as Senate Majority Leader from 2007–2015 and was Minority Leader during two other periods in his two decade Senate tenure before that he served in the House.

Former President Barack Obama said he ‘wouldn’t have been president had it not been for’ Harry Reid’s ‘encouragement and support’

Also credited Reid for getting much of his legislative agenda through the Senate.

‘Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met,’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a statement on Reid’s passing before ordering flags be lowered to half-staff at the Capitol.

Just this month the McCarran International Airport outside Las Vegas was renamed to the Harry Reid International Airport,’according to The Guardian.

