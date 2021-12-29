Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Incoming NYC comptroller Brad Lander requests a NYPD security detail despite calling for force to have $1B slashed from its budget
    The incoming New York City comptroller will be chauffeured around with an NYPD security detail, despite being a vocal defund-the-police advocate who has called for $1 billion to be slashed from the budget, Your Content has learned.

    Incoming New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is allowing for an NYPD security detail, despite being a vocal defund-the-police advocate.

    The security detail for the man set to replace Scott Stringer as city comptroller will now include a cop who will chauffeur him around the city.

    Lander, 52, has previously struck out against the NYPD, calling to cut the department’s budget by $1 billion,

    The outgoing Brooklyn councilman discussed his ‘commitment to working to defund the NYPD’ in an open letter in June of last year.

    When the city passed its spending bill, Lander said he was ‘disturbed that this agreement increases the NYPD headcount and budget by nearly $200 million.

    He went on to say that the money should go to social services, like mental health care or housing, instead,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

