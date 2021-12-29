Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
More

    ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ father says he is considering running for political OFFICE after the Biden phone call because ‘God has put me in this place for a reason’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jared Schmeck said Tuesday he is now considering running for political office after gaining notoriety among Republicans for getting President Joe Biden to say ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ during a Christmas Eve event, Your Content has learned.

    Jared Schmeck said he is considering running for political office because ‘God put me in this position for a reason’

    - Advertisement -

    Comment comes after the 35 year old father of four went viral for saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to Joe Biden during a Christmas Eve Santa tracking livestream.

    Biden replied to Schmeck: ‘Let’s Go Brandon, I agree’

    The phrase is a new and frequently used right wing protest of the president that has become synonymous with ‘f**k Joe Biden,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.