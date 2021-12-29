‘Let’s Go Brandon’ father says he is considering running for political OFFICE after the Biden phone call because ‘God has put me in this place for a reason’

Jared Schmeck said Tuesday he is now considering running for political office after gaining notoriety among Republicans for getting President Joe Biden to say ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ during a Christmas Eve event, Your Content has learned.

Jared Schmeck said he is considering running for political office because ‘God put me in this position for a reason’

Comment comes after the 35 year old father of four went viral for saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to Joe Biden during a Christmas Eve Santa tracking livestream.

Biden replied to Schmeck: ‘Let’s Go Brandon, I agree’

The phrase is a new and frequently used right wing protest of the president that has become synonymous with ‘f**k Joe Biden,’according to The Daily Advent.

