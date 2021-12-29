Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Louisiana man, 31, given five years probation for faking physical and mental disabilities to get female caregivers to change his soiled diapers for his sexual arousal is busted for doing it again and sent to jail
    By Your Content Staff
    A New Orleans judge sent a 31 year old man to jail after he violated his parole by tricking women into changing his soiled diapers again, Your Content has learned.

    Rutledge Deas, 31, was arrested after tricking a woman into changing his soiled diapers and soliciting her to find more women to do so.

    He was already on probation for pretending to have mental disabilities so carers would change his diaper for his ‘sexual arousal’ in 2019.

    Police said Deas sent text messages earlier this year saying he was undergoing ‘alternative therapy’ and offering to pay women to change his diapers.

    He was arrested at his Louisiana home on Thursday and charged with one count of human trafficking and another of attempted human trafficking.

    In 2019, he used an app to hire a woman to deal with him with ‘tough toddler gloves,’ posing as an 18 year old disabled man named ‘Cory’

    She changed his soiled diapers on several occasions, according to court records.

    In 2019, he pleaded guilty to four counts of human trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia,’according to The New York Post.

