Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Meryl’s ‘nude’ scene Leonardo did NOT want you to see! Don’t Look Up viewers go WILD over Streep’s controversial naked shot after DiCaprio objected to actress, 72, appearing to bare all
    Don’t Look Up viewers went wild at the sight of Meryl Streep, 72, in a ‘nude’ scene following the release of the Netflix satire movie last week, Your Content has learned.

    The esteemed actress plays the role of President Janie Orlean and the character is seen nude from behind in the final scene of the movie.

    She was replaced by a body double in the scene in the Adam McKay fronted film.

    Despite the use of a body double, viewers were still sent wild with shock and delight after seeing what they perceived to be the septuagenarian’s naked form.

    Prior to the movie’s release, Adam revealed that her co-star Leonardo took issue with the scene and asked for the nudity to be omitted due to her ‘royalty’ status,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

