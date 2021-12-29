Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Moment cops surround mom and son at their table before kicking them out of a Queens Applebee’s for not having vaccination cards during clash with anti vax mandate protesters
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    This is the moment more than 10 NYPD cops surrounded a mother and her son at a table in a Queen’s Applebee’s, before kicking them out of the restaurant for not having vaccination cards during a clash with mass anti-vaccine mandate protesters, Your Content has learned.

    Footage shows NYPD officers surrounding mother and child at their table at a Queens Applebee’s.

    Officers could he heard saying that they have to leave unless they had vaccination cards.

    In New York City, people aged five and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,’according to Texas News Today.

    according to Texas News Today.

