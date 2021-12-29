NYC’s daily COVID positivity rate surges to almost 20%, reveals Governor Hochul while Mayor de Blasio says one in every FIFTY people in Manhattan have been infected with COVID in the past week

New York City’s daily COVID-19 positivity rates have surged to almost 20 percent, with one in every 50 Manhattan residents having been infected in the past week, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio, Your Content has learned.

NYC reported 20,200 confirmed cases over the last seven days with 332 newly admitted patients for COVID-19 at hospitals.

Statewide, there were 40,780 new cases, with a positivity rate of 19.33 percent.

Manhattan leads the NYC surge with two percent of the borough residents – about 2,012 in every 100,000, or one in 50 infected within the last week.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will double the amount of PCR testing in all public schools for students, teachers and staff.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul also announced plans to distribute more than three, million test kits with two tests in each kit, to 731 school districts in the state,’according to News Break.

