One of two men convicted for murdering Michael Jordan’s father three decades ago has his impending parole revoked after two ‘substance abuse infractions’ in prison earlier this month

The scheduled August 2024 parole for one of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father nearly three decades ago has been canceled.

The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission had announced in 2020 that Larry M. Demery would be released as part of an agreement.

The deal called for Demery to take part in a scholastic and vocational program designed to prepare him for life outside prison.

The initial release date was August 2023, but it was later pushed back by 12 months.

Demery, now 46, is serving his sentence at a minimum security prison in Lincoln County, northwest of Charlotte.

James Jordan was killed in 1993 while sleeping on the side of a road. His body was found in a South Carolina swamp and identified using dental records.

Demery was resentenced in 2008 after an error was found in his initial sentencing. He received a life sentence, making him eligible for parole,’according to ABC News.

