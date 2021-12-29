Oprah Winfrey finally reacts to her protege Dr. Oz’s Republican Senate bid but DOESN’T endorse him

Talk show titan Oprah Winfrey finally offered her thoughts on former protégé Dr. Mehmet Oz’s recently announced GOP Senate bid in Pennsylvania, deliberately distancing herself from the conservative cardiac surgeon’s campaign, Your Content has learned.

Iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey offered her first comments concerning her old pal and associate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s recently announced Senate run Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

‘One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,’ Winfrey, 67, told New York magazine of her pal’s campaign.

‘Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them,’ Winfrey went on.

Winfrey, a Democrat who previously endorsed President Obama and Hillary Clinton for president, did not give any additional comment on Oz’s campaign.

Oz, 61, shot to fame as a regular guest on Winfrey’s program in the 2000s before landing his own show in 2009. Winfrey dubbed the surgeon ‘America’s Doctor’

- Advertisement -

The TV doc made headlines earlier this week after he and his wife, Lisa, 58, were allegedly overheard engaging in a curse laden rant against a New York journalist,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]