    Popular YouTubers claim that they lost their $10 million mansion after getting scammed by ‘fake contractor who STOLE their money and left them with an unfinished house that couldn’t pass inspection’
    YouTube’s popular ACE Family claims they were scammed by a shady contractor who took millions of dollars from them, abandoned their unfinished home, and left them unable to get a certificate of occupancy,

    Catherine and Austin McBroom and their three children have 18.9 million followers for their ACE Family YouTube channel.

    In October, it was reported that their $10 million mansion went into foreclosure.

    Catherine tells DailyMail.com that they spent millions of dollars building the house but got scammed by a shady contractor.

    She alleges that the contractor used a fake license, stole their money, and abandoned the project before finishing it.

    They were forced to live in the unfinished home without gas for more than two years, which meant they didn’t have heat or hot water.

    They couldn’t get a certificate of occupancy because the city told them ‘the house would never pass inspection because he did the job so poorly,’according to The Daily Mail.

