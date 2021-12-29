‘RIP to a legend of our game’ Tom Brady and LeBron James lead tributes to John Madden after the Super Bowl-winning coach and commentator famed for eponymous video game dies aged 85

Super Bowl winning Hall of Fame coach and beloved former broadcaster John Madden who went on to connect to a younger generation with his popular video game has died at the age of 85, Your Content has learned.

John Madden’s death was confirmed on Tuesday by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

His cause of death was not given but was described as unexpected. The 85 year old Madden was not known to be suffering from any long term illness.

Madden was a beloved coach for the Oakland Raiders and hugely popular commentator.

Madden was only 32 when then-Raiders owner Al Davis hired him to coach Oakland in 1969.

Oakland never had a losing record under Madden, winning seven division titles and making the playoffs eight times.

He retired from coaching in 1978, with a fear of flying contributing to his decision to step down and take up broadcasting.

Madden was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, 28 years after coaching his final game.

He remained wildly popular with young people, thanks partly to the EA Sports video game, Madden NFL,’according to Talk Sports.

