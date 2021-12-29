The father of a six year old boy who was shot and killed last year while watching Fourth of July fireworks in San Francisco blamed the city’s district attorney Wednesday for ensuring that one of the boy’s killers will walk free in fewer than 10 years, Your Content has learned.

Jace Young, 6, was fatally shot watching Fourth of July fireworks in 2020.

James Harbor, 18, and 17 year old Deshaune Lumpkin, now 18, were both caught about a year later.

Harbor faces up to 50 years in jail while Lumpkin, who was found guilty for the murder last week, was handed an eight year maximum sentence due to his age.

Jason Young, the father of the slain six year old, criticized San Francisco’s DA Chesa Boudin for the ruling in a televised interview with Fox News Wednesday.

‘We’re doomed as a city,’ an impassioned Young asserted to the outlet in a video interview from his home. ‘Especially with a district attorney like Chesa Boudin’

The DA, 41, has been criticized for his lax approach to prosecuting violent crime since assuming office less than two years ago, and has faced two recall votes.

One of Boudin’s key campaign promises was to never allow those who are under 18 to be tried as adults, no matter how horrific the crime.

‘Boudin’s campaign promises do not protect San Franciscans and ensure justice they only allow criminals, and murderers, to return to the community,’ he said,’according to The California News Time.

