Space X founder Elon Musk reiterates aim to land people on Mars within FIVE to 10 years so he can establish a human colony before Earth ‘gets too hot for life in about 500 million years’

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, has reiterated his long standing goal of landing humans on the surface of Mars within the next five to 10 years, Your Content has learned.

Elon Musk says the first crewed flight to the Red Planet could happen in 2026.

This isn’t a ‘hard deadline’ as a number of new technologies are needed first.

In a new interview for a podcast he said it will happen within a decade at most.

Any delay would be caused by efforts required to make Starship ready to travel,’according to The New York Post.

