Suspended MLB free agent Sam Dyson is sued by his ex-girlfriend over claims he ‘raped, battered, and terrorized her’ from 2014 until 2019: Pitcher ‘ordered her to get an abortion and used racist, sexist slurs to accuse her of infidelity’

The former girlfriend of suspended Major League free agent Sam Dyson has filed a lawsuit against the 33 year old pitcher over allegations of sexual battery, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, including a claim that he pressured her to abort their unborn child in 2019, Your Content has learned.

Blackburn says Dyson ‘raped, battered, and terrorized’ her from 2014 until 2019.

In addition to pressuring her to quit her job, sell her car, and get an abortion, Dyson often accused her of infidelity, according to the lawsuit.

Dyson was already suspended for the 2021 season under MLB’s domestic violence policy following an investigation into claims made by Blackburn.

He regularly used racist slurs like the n-word and ‘poor Mexicans,’ she claims,’according to Bleacher Report.

