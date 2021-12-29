Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    ‘They’re afraid to be perceived as transphobic’ UPenn swimmers wanted to boycott final home meet over transgender teammate Lia Thomas crushing records but fear backlash and jeopardizing chances of making elite Ivy League squad
    By Your Content Staff
    A group of swimmers on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team were so upset over the advantages of transgender teammate Lia Thomas they considered boycotting their final home meet of the season next week, Your Content has learned.

    Several swimmers on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team considered boycotting their final home meet of the season next week.

    The boycott would be in protest over the advantages of transgender teammate Lia Thomas, who has crushed records since competing on the women’s team.

    Thomas previously competed on the UPenn men’s swim team for three years as Will before transitioning.

    The swimmers ultimately decided against a boycott, for fear that it would keep them out of the Ivy League championship in February.

    They’ve discussed alternatives such as doing a false start or not swimming the event.

    ‘There is a feeling among some of the girls that they should make some sort of statement’

    ‘Knowing they do not have backing from the school or NCAA, they’re reluctant to jeopardize their opportunity to make the elite Ivy League squad,’ a source said.

    A parent of a UPenn swimmer said, ‘It’s possible the swimmers may end up doing nothing because they are so afraid to be perceived as transphobic,’according to The Daily Mail.

