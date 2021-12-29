Two Iowa teens charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher ‘surveilled her, ambushed her on her daily walk, dragged her into the woods where they killed her before returning to hide her lifeless body’

Shocking new details have emerged in the case of two Iowa teens charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher, Your Content has learned.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are charged with killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66, in Fairfield, Iowa.

No motive has been revealed for the grisly slaying on November 2.

Now prosecutors say the teens stalked Graber and surveilled her pattern of life.

Say they ambushed her on her daily walk and dragged her into the woods.

Boys are accused of returning to the murder scene to hide the teacher’s body.

Body was found under wheelbarrow at Chautauqua Park later that day.

Miller and Goodale are being held on $1M bond each and have pleaded not guilty,’according to News Week.

—

