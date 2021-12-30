Biden and Putin will have a phone call TODAY Russian leader demands Joe speak to him directly to discuss troop build up in Ukraine after Moscow’s top UN diplomat accused U.S. of sparking ‘Cold War 2.0’

President Joe Biden will hold his second call in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss the troop build-up near Ukraine, in the latest effort to end the simmering crisis, Your Content has learned.

Biden and Putin to talk by telephone Thursday at request of Russian president.

Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine.

Putin says he wants guarantees that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO.

But Biden will tell his counterpart to expect consequences if he invades Ukraine,’according to CNBC.

