    Biden signs $137 million deal with German pharmaceutical company for COVID test strip factory that will take THREE YEARS to build and will start producing 83.3 million tests a month in late 2024 at the earliest
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The Biden administration struck a $137 million deal to build a new factory in the U.S. to ramp up production of COVID-19 testing kits but the new facility won’t be completed until late 2024 at the earliest, Your Content has learned.

    Biden administration struck a deal a German company to build a factory in Wisconsin to increase production of COVID-19 testing kits.

    MilliporeSigma’s new factory will pump out 83.3 million tests per month but the facility won’t be operational for another three years.

    ‘Construction is expected to begin the second half of 2022 and initial planning and preparatory work is already underway,’ a MilliporeSigma spokesperson said.

    ‘We estimate that the facility will be capable of providing lateral flow membranes in the latter part of 2024’

    Fuels speculation the administration thinks testing will still be needed in 2025.

    Does not fix immediate concerns of testing shortages and hours-long lines to get tested for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation.

    Biden caught heat Wednesday with news contracts won’t be finished ‘until next week’ for the 500 million at-home tests that he promised.

    There are still unanswered questions about how the at home test distribution will work and how long it will take for the tests to arrive once ordered,’according to The Vigour Times.

