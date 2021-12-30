California man, 25, ‘carrying a rifle, ammo, body armor and a “hit list” which included Biden and Fauci’ is arrested on his way to the White House and tells authorities ‘he’s the only one who can free the US of evil’

A California man was arrested on his way to DC after telling Iowa police he would do ‘whatever it takes,’ to kill political leaders on his ‘Tik Tok hit list,’ including President Biden and Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci, in order to ‘fight evil demons in the White House, Your Content has learned.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, is being held at Pottawattamie County Jail.

Authorities seized an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits from his car on December 21.

He had initially been stopped by a sheriff for driving aggressively and weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80.

Xiong had a TikTok ‘hit list,’ which included 100 videos of political figures he planned to kill to ‘fight evil demons in the White House’

Xiong reportedly claimed he would kill Biden and other political leaders including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg,’according to The New York Post.

