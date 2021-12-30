Cops on the hunt for fugitive 14 year old who killed three other teens in convenience store ‘revenge’ shooting Father acted as getaway driver before turning himself in

A 14 year old boy is on the run from police after allegedly killing three teens when he opened fire at a Texas gas station in a suspected revenge attack, Your Content has learned.
Police in Garland are searching for Abel Elias Acosta, who they say fired off more than 20 shots on Sunday, killing three other teenagers in a targeted attack.
A fourth teen was injured, police said Wednesday.
The deadly ambush may be retaliation for a ‘previous disturbance’ against one or more of the victims, police said.
Acosta, who’s described as just over 5 feet tall and 125 pounds, was driven away from the crime scene by his father, Richard Acosta, who turned himself in after.
The elder Acosta, 33, now faces capital murder charges as he’s held on $1 million bond, according to police.
The victims have since been identified by police as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17,’according to The New York Post.
