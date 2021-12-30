Driver out on bail accused of killing two children and injuring four others in hit and run sparks chaos in the court room as he tussles with guards

A Florida man accused of killing two children and injuring four other kids in a hit and run while he drove with a suspended license, caused a disturbance during his first court appearance Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, was slapped with several charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, for Monday’s fatal incident.

The crash claimed the lives of Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

‘You can’t make me stay in this [inaudible]!’ Greer said as he was taken outside by the guards.

‘We seem to have lost him for a moment,’ Judge Joseph Murphy said during the videotaped hearing. Murphy called Greer an ‘extreme flight risk,’according to CBS11.

