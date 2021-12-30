Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
More

    Driver out on bail accused of killing two children and injuring four others in hit and run sparks chaos in the court room as he tussles with guards
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Florida man accused of killing two children and injuring four other kids in a hit and run while he drove with a suspended license, caused a disturbance during his first court appearance Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Sean Charles Greer, 27, was slapped with several charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, for Monday’s fatal incident.

    - Advertisement -

    The crash claimed the lives of Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5.

    During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

    ‘You can’t make me stay in this [inaudible]!’ Greer said as he was taken outside by the guards.

    ‘We seem to have lost him for a moment,’ Judge Joseph Murphy said during the videotaped hearing. Murphy called Greer an ‘extreme flight risk,’according to CBS11.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.