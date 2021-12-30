Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Facebook lobbyists ‘tried to smear whistleblower as a partisan Democrat’ in calls to conservative lawmakers – as HALF the company’s workers say they doubt it contributes to societal good in internal survey
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Facebook lobbyists attempted to use partisan rancor to head off criticism in the wake of devastating whistleblower leaks, while half of the company’s employees doubt it contributes to societal good, according to a new report, Your Content has learned.

    Facebook lobbyists tried to use partisan rancor to head off criticism.

    They portrayed Frances Haugen as Democrat operative in calls with Republicans.

    But with Democrats, spun criticism of Facebook as a conservative crusade.

    Haugen left Facebook and leaked thousands of damaging documents.

    In the aftermath, half of Facebook staff doubted the company’s positive impact.

    But the board largely backs Zuckerberg’s response and his metaverse vision.

    Board members met earlier this month at Zuckerberg’s beachfront Hawaii estate,’according to LA Times.

