Facebook lobbyists ‘tried to smear whistleblower as a partisan Democrat’ in calls to conservative lawmakers – as HALF the company’s workers say they doubt it contributes to societal good in internal survey

Facebook lobbyists tried to use partisan rancor to head off criticism.

They portrayed Frances Haugen as Democrat operative in calls with Republicans.

But with Democrats, spun criticism of Facebook as a conservative crusade.

Haugen left Facebook and leaked thousands of damaging documents.

In the aftermath, half of Facebook staff doubted the company’s positive impact.

But the board largely backs Zuckerberg’s response and his metaverse vision.

Board members met earlier this month at Zuckerberg’s beachfront Hawaii estate,’according to LA Times.

