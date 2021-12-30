Georgia woman is trapped in her apartment for four hours after her landlord removed a large portion of the STAIRS without notifying tenants

A woman got trapped in her apartment for hours after her landlord had a portion of the stairs removed for construction without notifying the tenants, Your Content has learned.

Olivia Crump, from Milledgeville, Georgia, opened her front door one morning and noticed that a large portion of the stairs to the ground level were gone.

Unable to get out, she was stuck inside for four hours while construction was done.

She said that she didn’t receive any prior warning about it and her dog almost had an accident in her apartment while they were stuck inside.

Olivia said she has not heard from her management company since but does not intend to take legal action,’according to Newsweek.

