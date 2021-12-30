Thursday, December 30, 2021
    ‘Girls Gone Wild’ founder Joe Francis, 45, says his estranged wife, 33, has ‘kidnapped’ his twin daughters, seven, in Mexico but she claims she has ‘full, temporary custody’
    By Your Content Staff
    ‘Girls Gone Wild’ creator Joe Francis claims that his wife has ‘kidnapped’ their twin daughters in Mexico and has ignored court orders to let him see them, but her lawyer hit back on Wednesday saying his client has full, temporary custody, Your Content has learned.

    ‘Girls Gone Wild’ founder Joe Francis, 45, who lives in Punta de Mita, Mexico, claims his estranged wife has ‘kidnapped’ his children.

    A lawyer for Abbey Wilson, 33, told TMZ that she has full, temporary custody of the twin girls, both 7.

    The lawyer also said she has not been charged with kidnapping.

    Francis was arrested in August for allegedly spitting on a woman, pulling her hair and kicking her out of his resort home.

    Wilson was not identified as that woman, but she has claimed that Francis has been verbally and physically abusive and refuses to pay to support the children.

    The couple met when she entered his ‘Search for the Hottest Girls in America’ contest,’according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

