Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Hero police officer who killed Colorado shooter after he murdered five and shot HER in stomach
    A hero police officer who killed a shooter in Colorado after he murdered five people and shot her in the stomach has been identified as 28 year old Ashley Ferris, Your Content has learned.

    Lakewood Police officer Ashley Ferris, 28, confronted gunman Monday night.

    Lyndon McLeod, 47, had just left a hotel after shooting dead his fifth victim.

    Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon and McLeod shot her in the abdomen.

    She bravely fired back at the killer, ‘neutralizing the threat’

    Ferris was lauded as a ‘hero’ for stopping the tragedy from being any worse,’according to The Daily News.

