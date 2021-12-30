Late former Senator Harry Reid, who grew up approximately a two hour drive from Area 51, spent much of his congressional career trying to unearth more about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and fund government projects to explore life in space, Your Content has learned.

Late longtime Democratic senator Harry Reid spent much of his career and retirement pushing for government funding and investigations into UFOs.

‘I think that I have opened the door to people not being afraid to talk about it,’ Reid told Politico in interviews conducted in the final months of his life.

In the years before his death Tuesday at age 82, Reid became increasingly vocal on the need for more funding for government UFO research.

Next month, the director of national intelligence will release a report containing all relevant government material on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs),’according to The Review Journal.

—

