Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
More

    How Senate powerhouse Harry Reid, who was born near Area 51, spent his final years pushing the Pentagon to probe UFOs before Biden created an agency to investigate sightings days before his death at 82
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Late former Senator Harry Reid, who grew up approximately a two hour drive from Area 51, spent much of his congressional career trying to unearth more about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and fund government projects to explore life in space, Your Content has learned.

    Late longtime Democratic senator Harry Reid spent much of his career and retirement pushing for government funding and investigations into UFOs.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I think that I have opened the door to people not being afraid to talk about it,’ Reid told Politico in interviews conducted in the final months of his life.

    In the years before his death Tuesday at age 82, Reid became increasingly vocal on the need for more funding for government UFO research.

    Next month, the director of national intelligence will release a report containing all relevant government material on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs),’according to The Review Journal.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.