Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Iran launches three ‘research payload’ rockets into space ignoring US criticism that the tech could be used to launch nukes as the country continues nuclear deal negotiations
    By Your Content Staff
    Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, a defence ministry spokesman said today, without clarifying if it reached orbit, Your Content has learned.

    Iran has said it fired a satellite rocket carrying three research devices into space.

    They did not say if the rocket reached orbit, or what its research objectives were.

    It comes amid fresh talks in Vienna over the revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal,’according to U.S News.

