Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
More

    Josef Fritzl undergoes psychological tests to determine whether or not he can be FREED from prison after serving 15 years for keeping his daughter as a sex slave for 24 years and fathering seven children with her
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A psychiatric expert is set to decide if Josef Fritzl, who fathered several children with his captive daughter after imprisoning her in a basement dungeon for 24 years, should walk free, Your Content has learned.

    Fritzl, 86, kept his daughter Elisabeth locked in a dungeon from 1984-2008.

    - Advertisement -

    He raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her.

    Fritzl was jailed for life in 2008 but could be eligible for release after 2024.

    He is undergoing psychiatric assessments to determine his state of mind.

    It is highly unlikely he will pass the tests, or that a judge would grant his freedom.

    - Advertisement -

    But if freed in 2024, he will have spent less time in captivity than his daughter,’according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.