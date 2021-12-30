Josef Fritzl undergoes psychological tests to determine whether or not he can be FREED from prison after serving 15 years for keeping his daughter as a sex slave for 24 years and fathering seven children with her

A psychiatric expert is set to decide if Josef Fritzl, who fathered several children with his captive daughter after imprisoning her in a basement dungeon for 24 years, should walk free, Your Content has learned.

Fritzl, 86, kept his daughter Elisabeth locked in a dungeon from 1984-2008.

He raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her.

Fritzl was jailed for life in 2008 but could be eligible for release after 2024.

He is undergoing psychiatric assessments to determine his state of mind.

It is highly unlikely he will pass the tests, or that a judge would grant his freedom.

But if freed in 2024, he will have spent less time in captivity than his daughter,’according to The SUN.

