LA business manager to Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians ‘was tortured with a KNIFE before being murdered by her boyfriend and driven around in the trunk of his car’ Cops say victim was beaten around the head and strangled

Graphic new details have emerged about the murder of a business manager to Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, including how her boyfriend allegedly used a knife and a gun to ‘torture’ her before beating, stabbing and strangling her to death, and then stuffing her body into the trunk of her car, Your Content has learned.

Celebrity business manager Angela Kukawski, 55, was tortured with a knife and a gun before she was stabbed, strangled and beaten to death, police say.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, and charged him with counts of torture and murder.

Kukawski was killed on December 22 and her body was later found in the trunk of her own car.

Criminal complaint alleges Barker tortured victim ‘to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion’

Kardashian family, Nicki Minaj and rapper Offset paid tribute to Kukawski, who worked for the firm Boulevard Management,’according to The AP News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]