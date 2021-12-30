LA hospital sparks outrage after DUMPING bodies of 19 dead COVID patients outside in the rain for HOURS before security finally moved them into refrigerated morgue

A California hospital is being criticized for leaving the bodies of nearly 20 COVID-19 patients lying outside in the rain before security guards could eventually move them to a refrigerated morgue, Your Content has learned.

Memorial Hospital of Gardena, in Los Angeles, left nearly 20 bodies of dead COVID-19 patients outside in the rain.

Employees are seen rearranging the bodies in a mobile refrigerator in footage taken by CBSLA.

The hospital has a morgue that could only hold six bodies and said it was following protocols by moving the remainder to a mobile unit.

A witness said she saw employees crying as body fluid leaked onto them as they rearranged the bodies in a recent downpour.

California’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the state just broke a cumulative 5 million cases,’according to FOX11.

