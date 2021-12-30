Thursday, December 30, 2021
    LA hospital sparks outrage after DUMPING bodies of 19 dead COVID patients outside in the rain for HOURS before security finally moved them into refrigerated morgue
    By Your Content Staff
    A California hospital is being criticized for leaving the bodies of nearly 20 COVID-19 patients lying outside in the rain before security guards could eventually move them to a refrigerated morgue, Your Content has learned.

    Memorial Hospital of Gardena, in Los Angeles, left nearly 20 bodies of dead COVID-19 patients outside in the rain.

    Employees are seen rearranging the bodies in a mobile refrigerator in footage taken by CBSLA.

    The hospital has a morgue that could only hold six bodies and said it was following protocols by moving the remainder to a mobile unit.

    A witness said she saw employees crying as body fluid leaked onto them as they rearranged the bodies in a recent downpour.

    California’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the state just broke a cumulative 5 million cases,’according to FOX11.

