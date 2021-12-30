‘Mad genius’ graverobber who dug up 29 girls’ corpses so he could mummify them and turn them into ‘dolls’ is denied freedom from Russian psychiatric clinic to get married

A Russian graverobber who kept a house of horrors with 26 bodies of dead little girls that he had mummified has been denied a bid for freedom so that he could get married, Your Content has learned.

Anatoly Moskvin, 55, has been denied his bid to be freed from a psychiatric clinic.

His lawyers said Moskvin wanted to move to Moscow and marry his girlfriend.

Was arrested a decade ago after digging up corpses of 26 girls aged three to 12.

Judge ruled he was mentally unfit to stand trial and was sent to the clinic instead,’according to The Nation.

