Man, 24, is arrested after two missing girls are ‘found in his apartment with nothing but a mattress, roaches, Plan B and condom wrappers’ after missing boy escaped and raised alarm

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with child endangerment after multiple minors were found in a room in his apartment that contained nothing but a mattress, roaches, Plan B and condom wrappers, police said, Your Content has learned.

Tyron Scott, 24, of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, has been charged with four counts of child endangerment after several minors were found in his home.

- Advertisement -

Police found the minors after responding to a request about a missing boy in Pittsburgh.

The boy’s brother tipped off police after seeing a video of his brother being attacked on Facebook.

Boy told police in a Save A Lot parking lot that he had been ‘jumped’ and forced to strip, sprayed in the face with cologne and forced to drink unknown fluids.

When police arrived at Scott’s residence, they found two other minors in a room with only a mattress, Plan B, and condom wrappers.

- Advertisement -

The two girls, who gave police false names, were discovered to be reported missing in McKeesport and Pittsburgh.

Police also encountered Scott and his daughter.

Scott reportedly told police that at least two other minors ran away.

Scott is currently in jail awaiting a preliminary hearing for endangering at least three minors,’according to The Times News Network.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]