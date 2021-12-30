Thursday, December 30, 2021
    ‘Millionaire’ cannabis mogul is accused of kidnapping woman, beating her and carving ‘6’ on her hand for the six months she had to ‘love him or be killed’
    A self-proclaimed millionaire in the medical cannabis industry has been charged with holding a woman captive for weeks, beating her and carving the number ‘6’ into her hand as a warning that she had six months to love him or be murdered, Your Content has learned.

    Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

    Police say he kidnapped a woman for several weeks, beating and torturing her.

    Martinez allegedly threatened to kill her family and carved ‘6’ into her hand.

    Numeral served as a warning to love him or be killed in six months, victim said.

    Suspect claims to be a millionaire and owns businesses in several states.

    His concerns include a limo service and real estate endeavors, records show,’according to The Paradise.

