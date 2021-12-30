Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
More

    Miss Mississippi 1984 and Miss America runner up Kathy Manning dies of COVID after battling the virus for weeks
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kathy Manning, who was named Miss Mississippi in 1984, died from complications of COVID on at the age of 59 after battling the virus for weeks, Your Content has learned.

    Kathy Manning died from complications of COVID on December 23.

    - Advertisement -

    It is unclear whether or not she was fully-vaccinated.

    She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1984 and went on to win the preliminary swimsuit contest and become the second runner-up to Miss America.

    Manning, 59, graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in psychology; she was a sister of Delta Gamma sorority.

    She toured with the USO, worked as a model, weatherwoman in Memphis and Christian recording artist and singer,’according to ABC16.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.