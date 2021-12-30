Miss Mississippi 1984 and Miss America runner up Kathy Manning dies of COVID after battling the virus for weeks

Kathy Manning, who was named Miss Mississippi in 1984, died from complications of COVID on at the age of 59 after battling the virus for weeks, Your Content has learned.

Kathy Manning died from complications of COVID on December 23.

- Advertisement -

It is unclear whether or not she was fully-vaccinated.

She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1984 and went on to win the preliminary swimsuit contest and become the second runner-up to Miss America.

Manning, 59, graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in psychology; she was a sister of Delta Gamma sorority.

She toured with the USO, worked as a model, weatherwoman in Memphis and Christian recording artist and singer,’according to ABC16.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]