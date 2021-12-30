Mother of three, 27, who ‘knew cancer was coming’ after testing positive for a faulty gene has a full hysterectomy and both breasts removed

A mother of three has had her breasts and womb removed at 27 after being diagnosed with a gene mutation that put her in high risk of developing cancer, Your Content has learned.

Haley Kelly, 27, from Florida, lost relatives to cancer so got tested for BRCA.

She found out she had a 50% chance of inheriting the mutation at 20 years old.

The mother of three had a double mastectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy,’according to The New York Times.

