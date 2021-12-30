Murdered on his first day at work Colombian security guard, 22, is shot at point blank range as he tackles armed robber

A 22 year old Colombian security guard was killed on his first day at work when he was shot at point blank range as he tackled an armed robber, Your Content has learned.

Miguel Naranjo, 22, was shot while on duty.

On his first day at work, the young security guard has a gun shoved in his face.

Mr Naranjo valiantly wrestles the gunman, as people around him flee for cover.

Despite having an abdominal bullet wound, Mr Naranjo begins shooting back.

The robber flees for his getaway driver but is shot dead before he can make it,’according to Times News Network.

