Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
More

    Ohio teenager, 16, is shot dead by her father in the garage of their home after he mistook her for an intruder in the early hours of the morning
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A father fatally shot his 16 year old daughter in the family’s Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, the mother told police, Your Content has learned.

    Janae Hairston, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, was reportedly shot and killed by her father in the family’s garage around 4.30am on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    Her father, whose name was not revealed, allegedly thought his daughter was an intruder after the security system was activated.

    Her mother call 911 and throughout the more than eight-minute phone call, the parents beg their daughter to wake up and to ‘breathe, baby’

    She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and died 45 minutes later from a gunshot wound to the chest.

    No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office .

    - Advertisement -

    Hairston is the 202nd homicide in the city Columbus’ most deadly year.

    The city’s violent crimes has risen more than 64 per cent, surpassing Chicago, which had risen more than 30 per cent,’according to ABC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.