A father fatally shot his 16 year old daughter in the family’s Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, the mother told police, Your Content has learned.

Janae Hairston, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, was reportedly shot and killed by her father in the family’s garage around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Her father, whose name was not revealed, allegedly thought his daughter was an intruder after the security system was activated.

Her mother call 911 and throughout the more than eight-minute phone call, the parents beg their daughter to wake up and to ‘breathe, baby’

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and died 45 minutes later from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office .

Hairston is the 202nd homicide in the city Columbus’ most deadly year.

The city’s violent crimes has risen more than 64 per cent, surpassing Chicago, which had risen more than 30 per cent,’according to ABC News.

