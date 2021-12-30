Omicron red alert Biden is slammed as Americans wait hours to be tested while a record 301,472 new daily average cases are reported across the US Experts warn surge will ‘threaten critical infrastructure’

The Biden administration is under pressure from Americans as many wait hours to be tested for COVID while the US hit a new high for new daily average cases with 301,472 reported on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Americans are still waiting hours in lines to be tested for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation.

The US broke a world record for daily average cases with 301,472.

Biden caught heat Wednesday after announcing that contracts won’t be finished ‘until next week’ for the 500 million at-home tests he promised.

There are still unanswered questions about how the at-home test distribution will work and how long it will take for the tests to arrive once ordered.

Yesterday, the CDC made a shock revision of Omicron prevalence, cutting the number of cases involving the new strain by half.

Omicron accounted for 23% of all cases in the week ending December 18, as opposed to 73% initially reported.

The Omicron variant accounted for 59% of all new cases for the week ending on December 25, CDC says.

It means that Delta has been accounting for far more infections than the agency initially thought,’according to