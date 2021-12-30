Retired sheriff’s daughter, three, dies after accidentally shooting herself in the head on Christmas weekend: Police who could charge relative who left loaded gun in his pick-up truck outside the home

A three year old girl in North Carolina has died four days after accidentally shooting herself in the head on Christmas with a gun left in a family visitor’s pick up truck, Your Content has learned.

Aylee Gordon, 3, of Edneyville, North Carolina, died four days after accidentally shooting herself in the head on Christmas.

She found a 9 millimeter pistol left unattended in a family visitor’s pick up truck.

She was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Ashville and underwent emergency surgery, but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators are now weighing possible criminal charges. They have not released who the weapon was registered to,’according to The New York Post.

