Schoolteacher isolates in plane’s TOILET for five hours after getting COVID symptoms and testing positive mid-flight

A schoolteacher isolated herself in a plane’s bathroom for five hours after she tested positive for Covid mid flight, Your Content has learned.

Marisa Fotieo began to feel ill on her flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland.

She took a rapid Covid test that came back positive despite also giving a negative pre-departure test.

The schoolteacher self isolated in the plane’s bathroom for five hours posting about her experience on TikTok.

Fotieo was then put into a mandatory ten day quarantine at a hotel upon arrival ,’according to The HILL.

