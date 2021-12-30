Seattle nurse, 68, survived FIVE DAYS in freezing temperatures by drinking rainwater that dripped onto plastic bags through smashed windows after she skidded into a ravine and got trapped in her flipped car

A retired nurse from Washington state is sharing her incredible tale of survival after spending five days trapped inside her wrecked car at the bottom of a ravine, where she drank rainwater to stay hydrated and prayed for deliverance, Your Content has learned.

Lynnell McFarland, a retired Washington state nurse, was rescued on November 24, five days after getting into an accident near Spokane.

McFarland was driving home when her sedan slid on black ice, overturned and landed in a ravine.

McFarland suffered fractures in her knee and arm, and landed upside-down in the back seat, unable to reach her phone or bottles of water in the front.

Former nurse used clothes and plastic bags to stay warm, and drank rainwater to keep herself hydrated until help arrived,’according to The Daily Advent.

