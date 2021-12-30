Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Second CNN producer is arrested for ‘misconduct involving juvenile victims’ Resigns just one week after top producer for Chris Cuomo was fired after sex crime allegations against a nine year old girl
    A top producer for Jake Tapper has been arrested as part of a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving ‘juvenile victims,’ just weeks after another CNN producer, for Chris Cuomo was fired over similar allegations, Your Content has learned.

    A second former CNN producer is under criminal investigation for allegations of misconduct involving ‘juvenile victims’

    Rick Saleeby, a former senior producer for Jake Tapper’s ‘The Lead’ show resigned from the network earlier this month.

    Meanwhile, another CNN senior producer, John Griffin, was recently arrested for sex crimes involving children,’according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

