Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Senior Russian diplomat accuses the U.S. of starting ‘Cold War 2.0’ by exploiting Moscow after the collapse of the Soviet Union
    One of Russia’s top diplomats on Wednesday accused the United States and the West of igniting a new Cold War by betraying the trust shown to them by Moscow after the break up of the Soviet Union, Your Content has learned.

    Dmitry Polyansky, deputy ambassador to the UN, said the US was responsible for starting ‘Cold War 2.0’

    His comments come ahead of a phone call between President’s Biden and Putin.

    They are due to discuss tensions around Ukraine on Thursday.

    Polyansky said relations between Moscow and the West improved after the break up of the Soviet Union.

    But he said things had changed in the past two decades, with the US now viewing Moscow as a threat,’according to FlipBoard.

