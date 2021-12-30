Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Tiger is shot and killed at Florida zoo after BITING a cleaner’s arm when he entered the animal enclosure and stuck his hand through the fence to pet it
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An endangered tiger was shot and killed in its zoo enclosure after biting a cleaner who had entered an ‘unauthorized area’ next to its cage, Your Content has learned.

    Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the eight year old tiger at Naples Zoo, Florida.

    Reported the endangered animal had bitten a cleaner who was in ‘unauthorized area’ next to its enclosure.

    Officers responding to call found tiger with the man’s arm in its mouth.

    A deputy was ‘forced to shoot the animal’ in order to free the man in his 20s,’according to The HILL.

