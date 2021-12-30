Thursday, December 30, 2021
    U.S. troops will get a pay CUT when factoring in inflation and the poorest could be forced to turn to food banks after Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, former Army general says
    U

    American service members will likely be in a worse financial situation next year because of soaring inflation, despite President Joe Biden authorizing a Pentagon wide press increase earlier this week, a former Army Major General said on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Service members will be in a worse financial situation despite a 2.7% pay raise.

    Former Major General John Ferrari says it won’t keep pace with soaring inflation.

    The prices of consumer goods rose an average 6.8% year over in November.

    Military wages are generally set based off the last year’s Employment Cost Index,’according to FOX News.

