American service members will likely be in a worse financial situation next year because of soaring inflation, despite President Joe Biden authorizing a Pentagon wide press increase earlier this week, a former Army Major General said on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Service members will be in a worse financial situation despite a 2.7% pay raise.

Former Major General John Ferrari says it won’t keep pace with soaring inflation.

The prices of consumer goods rose an average 6.8% year over in November.

Military wages are generally set based off the last year’s Employment Cost Index,’according to FOX News.

