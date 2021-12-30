Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
    Will Ghislaine Maxwell ‘start naming names’ to get a shorter sentence? Epstein’s predatory madam faces prospect of dying in jail with 65 year sentence and may try to wrangle a plea by revealing all her secrets
    By Your Content Staff
    Ghislaine Maxwell could now start naming names to get a shorter prison sentence after the British socialite was found guilty of sex trafficking schoolgirls for her and her pedophile boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, Your Content has learned.

    British socialte Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison after jurors declared her a child sex predator.

    She was found guilty of sex trafficking schoolgirls for her and pedophile boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

    Long prison term she faces gives motivation to ‘flip’ and discuss the actions of others within Epstein’s circle.

    Commentators are suggesting 60 year old Maxwell could now ‘sing like a canary’ to get a reduced sentence,’according to The Washington Examiner.

